LOS ANGELES (KABC) --In a world overflowing with crime and politics and tragedies and World Series losses it's important for Angelenos to find their happy place.
And starting Monday that happy place may be right in the middle of LA's Arts District. It's a little place called, well, Happy Place.
For $28.50 you can jump into a confetti storm, take flirtatious photos or pose on the ceiling of an upside-down bedroom among other experiences.
"For at least one hour people could leave their troubles at the door and just have a good time and experience something warm and maybe leave the building with a smile on their face," said Jared Paul, producer of the pop-up experience.
The pop-up experience inside a 20,000 square-foot warehouse is meant to be experienced soon. It's open in Los Angeles only through Jan. 7.