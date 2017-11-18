SOCIETY

Looking for your Happy Place? You can find it in downtown LA

EMBED </>More Videos

You can take a upside-down photo standing on the ceiling of a bedroom at the Happy Place in downtown Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In a world overflowing with crime and politics and tragedies and World Series losses it's important for Angelenos to find their happy place.

And starting Monday that happy place may be right in the middle of LA's Arts District. It's a little place called, well, Happy Place.

For $28.50 you can jump into a confetti storm, take flirtatious photos or pose on the ceiling of an upside-down bedroom among other experiences.

"For at least one hour people could leave their troubles at the door and just have a good time and experience something warm and maybe leave the building with a smile on their face," said Jared Paul, producer of the pop-up experience.

The pop-up experience inside a 20,000 square-foot warehouse is meant to be experienced soon. It's open in Los Angeles only through Jan. 7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartfun stuffentertainmentDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
LA-based U.S. VETS helps veterans turn their lives around
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy advocates for abuse victims
Navy air crew grounded over obscene image in sky
Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season
More Society
Top Stories
Downey fire leaves man, daughter in critical condition
Police shoot, wound carjacking suspect in Alhambra
NB 405 reopens in San Fernando Valley after crash
Car plows through Wendy's after shooting
Free medical clinic attracts thousands in downtown LA
Military dog wins British prize for valor under fire
David Cassidy hospitalized in Florida with organ failure
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash
Show More
AC/DC founder Malcolm Young dead at 64
Man posing as officer sought in Lakewood sex assault
P!nk scales building, rehearses high-flying AMA performance
2 boys dead, mother critical after crash involving sheriff's SUV
LA-based U.S. VETS helps veterans turn their lives around
More News
Top Video
Downey fire leaves man, daughter in critical condition
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash
Free medical clinic attracts thousands in downtown LA
Military dog wins British prize for valor under fire
More Video