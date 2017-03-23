SOCIETY

Harlem Globetrotter visits teacher known for unique handshakes

Zeus from the Harlem Globetrotters shakes hands with students. (Harlem Globetrotters)

The teacher known for his unique handshakes with students brought in a surprise guest to fill-in.

Barry White Jr., a fifth grade English teacher at Ashley Park K-8 School, brought in Harlem Globetrotter star Zeus to school so that he could do the now-famous handshakes with the kids.

White became an internet sensation after coming up with the idea to greet each one of his students with a unique handshakes inspired by their individual personalities. Video of White's idea went viral.
