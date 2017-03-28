LOS ANGELES (KABC) --For more than a decade, the St. Baldrick's Foundation has been raising funds to help children with cancer.
The Monrovia-based national nonprofit holds fundraisers in which participants get their heads shaved to show solidarity with the kids who often lose their hair during treatment.
Since its founding in 2005, the foundation has funded $200 million in research. Its next big fundraiser in Southern California is this Sunday in Redondo Beach.
Foundation CEO Kathleen Ruddy and spokesperson Dianne Douglas stopped by ABC7 to talk about the foundation's work. You can see their discussion - and watch a volunteer get his head shaved - in the video above.