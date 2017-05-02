VISTA L.A.

5 fun things to do in Los Angeles on Cinco de Mayo weekend

Here are Vista L.A.'s top "cinco" ideas for fun things to do on Cinco de Mayo weekend. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Check out Vista L.A.'s top "cinco" ideas for fun things to do in Los Angeles on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Hecho in LA: Taco Madness, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown L.A.
On Friday, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is hosting "Hecho in L.A.: Taco Madness," featuring some favorites from around L.A., like Guerrilla Tacos. Besides the food, enjoy DJ music, art, and drinks.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hecho-in-la-taco-madness-micheladas-tickets-34145418867
http://lapca.org/

Lucha VaVoom's "Cinco de Mayan", downtown L.A.
Lucha VaVoom is coming at you with a Cinco de Mayo special. Celebrate at "Cinco de Mayan - Sexy Fiesta" on Thursday and Friday with mariachis, folkloricos, music, drinks and most importantly, Lucha Libre. And the "Cinco de Mayo Spectacular" is set to follow on Saturday.
http://luchavavoom.com/

Noches de Trova
Enjoy Latin-inspired folk music at the Center for the Arts in Eagle Rock on Friday. Song, poetry, theater and art all come together for "Noches de Trova," an event for artists to present and preserve their cultural forms.
http://www.tenoch.org/noches-de-trova.html

La Sonora Dinamita, Uptown Whitter
If you want to go dancing, the legendary cumbia band La Sonora Dinamita is performing in Uptown Whittier. Featuring a live orchestra, dancing is from 8 p.m. Friday until 1:45 a.m. Buy your Cinco de Mayo tickets early and save.
http://www.sagewhittier.com/event/la-sonora-dinamita-cinco-de-mayo-live/?event_date=2017-05-05

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.
The long-awaited fight between Mexican boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., is Saturday in Las Vegas. You can also catch it on pay-per-view.
http://www.goldenboypromotions.com/en/events/canelo-vs-chavez-jr

Related Topics:
societyvista l.a.cinco de mayoholidayrestaurantsfoodculturemusichispanicLos AngelesLos Angeles County
