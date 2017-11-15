HOLIDAY

Here's how you can send your letter to Santa and help a good cause

Michael, 6, mails a letter to Santa with the help of Fresno Firefighters at Macy's Believe Launch at Macy's River Park on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. (Tomas Ovalle/AP Images for Macy's)

Here's an easy way to spread Christmas cheer: Write a letter to Santa for charity.

Now through Dec. 24, when you write a letter to Santa and send it through Macy's Believe campaign, the department store will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

To participate, write a physical letter when you visit a Macy's store or go to the Believe website to write your letter online. It doesn't have to be a wish; you can also write a message of hope and Christmas cheer.


The campaign is inspired by the story of 8-year-old Virginia O'Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897 asking if Santa exists. The editor's reply began, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist."

Make-A-Wish uses the money to grant wishes to kids with life-threatening medical conditions. On its Believe campaign site, Macy's says it has raised more than $100 million since 2003.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyholidaymacy'scharitymake-a-wishfeel goodgood newschristmassanta clauschildrenhealth
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
10 Most Hazardous Toys this year named
Stove Top selling stretchy Thanksgiving dinner pants
More holiday
SOCIETY
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
Families in need receive Thanksgiving turkeys in San Fernando Valley
More Society
Top Stories
3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
Palmdale abuse case: Verdict reached
Body of Tehama County gunman's wife found under floor of home
Escaped psych patient from Hawaii captured in California
DUI suspect apprehended in Santa Clarita after 2nd chase
Amber Alert issued after toddler abducted in Boyle Heights
$10K raised for family of child killed at Boyle Heights taco stand
Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train
Show More
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
Mole mapper app could be a lifesaver in detecting skin cancer
3 UCLA basketball players back home from China
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
Hollywood Dog Training School shuttered after 9 decades
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos