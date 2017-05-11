  • BREAKING NEWS Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before Senate committee - WATCH LIVE
SOCIETY

South Carolina bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Carolina bus driver is being hailed as a hero after she evacuated all 56 students from a bus before it went up in flames. (David Porter)

A South Carolina bus driver was able to evacuate all 56 students from a smoking bus in minutes before it went up in flames.


The fire happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. in Duncan, S.C. The school district shared on Facebook that students were headed to an elementary school, an intermediate school for fifth and sixth graders, and a freshman academy.

Bus driver Teresa Stroble jumped into action when two ninth graders told her they saw smoke in the back of the bus.

"Teresa Stroble, a 7 year veteran driver and teacher assistant for our district, did exactly as she was trained and quickly and calmly evacuated all 56 students from the bus, and got them to a safe location," the Facebook post reads. "She is a true hero!!!"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

