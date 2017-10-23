An Army veteran who grew up in Southern California is set to receive the nation's highest military honor on Monday for risking his life to rescue his fellow soldiers.President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to retired Army Capt. Gary Michael "Mike" Rose at a White House ceremony.The 71-year-old veteran is being recognized for his heroic actions during a four-day mission, known as Operation Tail Wind, during the Vietnam War.Rose was serving as a combat medic and is credited with treating up to 70 wounded men, even after he had been severely injured himself in a grenade attack."My job was to focus on the individuals that were hurt," said Rose at a Pentagon news briefing on Friday. "You don't concern yourself about getting hurt or killed."He moved to the Los Angeles area as a child and graduated from James Monroe High School in Northridge.On Monday, Rose will be joined by 25 people who participated in Operation Tailwind, including 10 of his fellow Green Berets.Rose says he hopes his medal will honor the service of Vietnam War veterans.