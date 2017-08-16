SOCIETY

Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial amid growing public outrage

EMBED </>More Videos

A Confederate monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery has been removed amid growing public outrage following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Confederate monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery has been removed after growing outrage following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The memorial was removed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday. It was taken to a storage site, but the grave markers remain in place.

The group that owns the monument, the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, asked that it be moved before any serious damage was done.

Not many people knew about the monument until the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed, sparking the massive call for its removal. All across the country, the call to remove Confederate statues and monuments has grown.

More than 30 confederate veterans and their families are buried at the site.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypoliticsvandalismconfederate flagmemorialcemeterybusinesscharlottesville demonstrationsHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hollywood Forever Cemetery to remove Confederate memorial
SOCIETY
Obama's Charlottesville tweet becomes top 'liked'
Hollywood Forever Cemetery to remove Confederate memorial
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Memorial held for woman killed in Charlottesville attack
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
Show More
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
Details reveal what led to fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
More News
Top Video
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
More Video