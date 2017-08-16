HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Confederate monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery has been removed after growing outrage following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The memorial was removed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday. It was taken to a storage site, but the grave markers remain in place.
The group that owns the monument, the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, asked that it be moved before any serious damage was done.
Not many people knew about the monument until the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed, sparking the massive call for its removal. All across the country, the call to remove Confederate statues and monuments has grown.
More than 30 confederate veterans and their families are buried at the site.