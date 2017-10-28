The 18th Dia de los Muertos celebration was underway at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday.The vibrant, traditional display of Mexican culture and identity involved a procession and Aztec blessings. The day was also paying homage to the Mexican illustrator Jose Guadalupe Posada.His images of Dia de los Muertos are a reminder that art is power.Altars were set up all over the cemetery to pay tribute to those who have passed on. Many people who attended the event have been to it before and said they look forward to coming each year."I love to celebrate the ones who have passed on like my family members, my uncle, who I love very much, and good friends. So I make altars at home and then I come here to celebrate with the rest of the community," Divina Sevilla said.In addition to the altars, there were four stages featuring music.The event went on until midnight and tickets were $20 a person.