SOCIETY

Hundreds rappel down 16-story building in Newport Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

What would compel hundreds of people to jump off a 16-story building in Orange County? Well, if you answered, "they're crazy," you got it wrong. It's for charity. (KABC)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
What would compel hundreds of people to jump off a 16-story building in Orange County?

Well, if you answered, "they're crazy," you got it wrong. It's for charity.

All of the participants were strapped in so they could actually rappel down the slick glass of a Newport Center building in Newport Beach.

Some 200 people got up the nerve to do it.

It's called the shatterproof challenge, and money brought in is used to raise awareness of the opiod epidemic, which kills 91 Americans every day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyaddictionopioidssportscharityNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Prankster fools airport-goers with fake outlet
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Firefighters battle 50-acre blaze in Banning
2 San Jacinto vandalism cases investigated as hate crimes
Inglewood OKs negotiations for new Clippers arena
Music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
Show More
LA moves closer to replacing Columbus Day
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Father of student freed by North Korea calls son's return bittersweet
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
Man arrested in assault of girl at Hesperia Golden Corral
More News
Top Video
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
LA moves closer to replacing Columbus Day
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
More Video