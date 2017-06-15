What would compel hundreds of people to jump off a 16-story building in Orange County?Well, if you answered, "they're crazy," you got it wrong. It's for charity.All of the participants were strapped in so they could actually rappel down the slick glass of a Newport Center building in Newport Beach.Some 200 people got up the nerve to do it.It's called the shatterproof challenge, and money brought in is used to raise awareness of the opiod epidemic, which kills 91 Americans every day.