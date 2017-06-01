The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue got a brand new look for Pride Month.The wall, located at 8221 Melrose Ave., is a favorite photo spot. It's one of the most Instagrammed locations in the Los Angeles area, with people striking poses in front of the bright pink backdrop and posting hundreds of thousands of snapshots on social media.Now, that pink has turned into rainbow stripes in celebration of Pride Month with a focus on the positive.The wall makeover is all part of a partnership with Instagram as the company kicks off Pride Month, celebrating kindness with the hashtag #kindcomments, showing support for the LGBTQ community."When people share through images, they're able to create empathy, to promote understanding and really build community, and that's what today is all about," said Instagram COO Marne Levine.Instagram execs, Mayor Eric Garcetti and others gathered for the official unveiling of the transformed wall on Wednesday."This is going to be selfie central for Los Angeles. I mean people are going to come here. It's awesome to see people go up and down Melrose and take pictures of all the iconic art that's here, but this will have more than just a representation of art. It'll really talk about our values and who we are," Garcetti said.The rainbow wall is now the perfect place to pose for the perfect picture, all while sending a positive message.Pink wall purists, don't panic. The iconic pink hue will return at the end of June.