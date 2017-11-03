Apple fans lined up early outside of Southern California Apple locations for the iPhone X, being released in stores Friday.Most Apple locations will open early at 8 a.m. for the release of The iPhone X, which is Apple's much-anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of its iPhone.In Pasadena, people were seen camped out around the block of the store as early as Thursday afternoon.In Orange County, dozens of people were outside the Brea store to be one of the first to get their hands on the smartphone. Some of those in line arrived at 1 p.m. Thursday, including a Pomona man who was getting paid to stand in line and buy phones for someone else.iPhone fever isn't limited to Southern California, or even the U.S.About 400 shoppers waited in line for the phones in Sydney, Australia, then showed off their loot to the cameras outside.The phones are expected to be a hot item. Online pre-orders sold out quickly in September.The iPhone X is the most expensive phone on the market, starting at $999 for the 64 GB version. The 256-GB phone starts at $1,149.Apple's iPhone upgrade program offers monthly billing options: $49.91 a month for the 64 GB and $56.16 a month for 256 GB, including AppleCare insurance.A report from Morgan Stanley predicts the new iPhone will have an impact on holiday gift giving because customers will be spending more money on phones for themselves and less on gifts for others.