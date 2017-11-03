SOCIETY

iPhone X released in stores today, fans camp out in Pasadena

Apple fans line up outside of the Pasadena Apple store for the release of the iPhone X on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Apple fans lined up early outside of Pasadena's Apple store for the iPhone X, being released in stores Friday.

Most Apple locations will open early at 8 a.m. for the release of The iPhone X, which is Apple's much-anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of its iPhone.

In Pasadena, people were seen camped out around the block of the store as early as Thursday night.

The phones are expected to be a hot item. Online pre-orders sold out quickly in September.

The iPhone X is the most expensive phone on the market, starting at $999 for the 64 GB version. The 256-GB phone starts at $1,149.

Apple's iPhone upgrade program offers monthly billing options: $49.91 a month for the 64 GB and $56.16 a month for 256 GB, including AppleCare insurance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyiphonetechnologyappleconsumerPasadenaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
5 facts about daylight saving time
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
Hockey fan dresses as Zamboni for Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Robbery suspects lead CHP on chase from OC to Pasadena
Vandalism suspect leads police on high-speed chase in LA
UCLA campus warned of hot-prowl suspect in the area
California Screamin' to close in January to become new ride
Listeria found at LAX airline caterer
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
4 men honored for stopping suspected rapist in Lancaster
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
Show More
Priest charged with sexually assaulting paralyzed man
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Organization aims to raise awareness of renters' rights in Boyle Heights
SoCal marks Dia de los Muertos, All Souls' Day
Man shot during standoff in Compton after he shot at deputies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos