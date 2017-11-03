iPhone X released in stores today, fans camp out in Pasadena

Apple fans lined up early outside of Pasadena's Apple store for the iPhone X, being released in stores Friday.Most Apple locations will open early at 8 a.m. for the release of The iPhone X, which is Apple's much-anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of its iPhone.In Pasadena, people were seen camped out around the block of the store as early as Thursday night.The phones are expected to be a hot item. Online pre-orders sold out quickly in September.The iPhone X is the most expensive phone on the market, starting at $999 for the 64 GB version. The 256-GB phone starts at $1,149.Apple's iPhone upgrade program offers monthly billing options: $49.91 a month for the 64 GB and $56.16 a month for 256 GB, including AppleCare insurance.