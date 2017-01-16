LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Los Angeles-based group is knitting pink hats for participants to wear at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday - and the cause is partly in response to past comments made by the president-elect.
Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman co-founded the project. Suh started off by knitting a single pink hat for herself to wear at the march to fight the bitter cold.
But Suh soon thought - wouldn't it be great if everyone at the march wore the same hat? The project has really taken off since then, gaining thousands of supporters across the country.
The project is named partly in response to President-elect Donald Trump's recorded comments to TV host Billy Bush.
"Grab them by the p----," Trump says. "You can do anything."
