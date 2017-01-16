SOCIETY

LA women knitting pink hats in response to Pres.-elect Trump's comments
EMBED </>More News Videos

An L.A.-based group is knitting pink hats for participants at the Women's March on Washington, and the cause is partly in response to past comments by the president-elect. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles-based group is knitting pink hats for participants to wear at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday - and the cause is partly in response to past comments made by the president-elect.

Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman co-founded the project. Suh started off by knitting a single pink hat for herself to wear at the march to fight the bitter cold.

But Suh soon thought - wouldn't it be great if everyone at the march wore the same hat? The project has really taken off since then, gaining thousands of supporters across the country.

The project is named partly in response to President-elect Donald Trump's recorded comments to TV host Billy Bush.

MORE: Donald Trump caught on tape using vulgar language about women

"Grab them by the p----," Trump says. "You can do anything."

Learn more about the project by watching Brandi Hitt's report above from Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Related Topics:
societydonald trumpwomenu.s. & worldWashington D.C.Atwater VillageLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'La La Land' lights considered permanently for Hermosa Beach Pier
7-day planner
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
Wedding photos of the year contest winners
More Society
Top Stories
Investigation launched after body found near Anaheim dumpster
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect who killed 39 captured
CA teen survives crash after holding onto tree for 12 hours
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
'La La Land' lights considered permanently for Hermosa Beach Pier
Orlando nightclub gunman's wife arrested
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Show More
Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him
5 killed, 15 hurt in shooting at nightclub in Mexico
OC father arrested after allegedly firing shotgun, starting fire at home
Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies at 82
These shelter dogs love eating peanut butter
More News
Top Video
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him
CA teen survives crash after holding onto tree for 12 hours
VIDEO: Gargantuan alligator seen strolling at Florida nature center
More Video