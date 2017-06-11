SOCIETY

LA Pride's Resist March to draw tens of thousands to Hollywood, WeHo

Tens of thousands of people are expected to cap off LA Pride weekend on Sunday morning by participating in a so-called Resist March that will stretch from Hollywood and Highland to the heart of West Hollywood. (KABC)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Tens of thousands of people are expected to cap off LA Pride weekend on Sunday morning by participating in a so-called Resist March that will stretch from Hollywood and Highland to the heart of West Hollywood.

Among the high-profile speakers who are expected to address the demonstrators are Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and comedian Margaret Cho.

"The mission is to march in unity with those who believe that America's strength is in its diversity," organizers said in a statement. "Not just LGBTQ people but all Americans and dreamers will be wrapped in the Rainbow Flag with unique, diverse, intersectional voices gathering together."

In 2016, the LA Pride parade was marked by a somber tone in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. Participants in that parade honored the victims of the massacre.


Resist March founder Brian Pendleton said he was inspired by the early pride demonstrations of the 1970s and the nationwide Women's March held in January, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

To accommodate Sunday's event, several street closures are set to remain in effect until noon, according to the L.A. Department of Transportation:
-- La Brea between Hollywood and Sunset;

-- Sunset between La Brea and Fairfax;
-- Fairfax between Sunset and Santa Monica; and
-- Santa Monica between Fairfax and into the city of West Hollywood.
Sunset is expected to be closed between Highland and La Brea, as will westbound Franklin Avenue between Highland and La Brea.
