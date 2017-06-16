SOCIETY

Lady Gaga partners with Starbucks for Cups of Kindness campaign

Starbucks is partnering with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation to spread a simple message - be kind.

Starbucks has partnered with Lady Gaga for a set of brightly colored summer drinks to raise money for the singer's "Born This Way" foundation.

The weeklong promotion, which started June 13 and runs to June 19, includes the already-existing Starbucks items, Pink Drink and Ombré Pink Drink, and branches out to two new colors. One of the new offers is a blackberry-flavored violet drink and matcha lemonade, a combination that Gaga says she "instantly fell in love with," according to AP.

Starbucks says 25 cents from every drink will be donated to the foundation, which has an ongoing campaign to encourage kindness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysummercharitieslady gagastarbucks
Load Comments
SOCIETY
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
Hundreds rappel down 16-story building in OC
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
More Society
Top Stories
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire
Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof arrested
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Show More
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial struggles to end impasse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos