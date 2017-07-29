Hundreds of people came out to a stretch of Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City for a street carnival hosted by the LAPD's Mission division.Children were smiling and having a blast as vendors provided games and food to keep the families entertained."I got off from work and I was like OK this is a good time to spend with them and enjoy. They're having fun so it's very nice to have it in a neighborhood," Van Nuys resident Elizabeth Cortez said.For the children, it was all about the thrills on the roller coaster rides. LAPD officers strolled along the street to make sure everyone feels safe, but the carnival also gave them a chance to chat with residents."I think it's good. I think we need more interaction between ourselves, the community and the police. I think it should happen more often. I think we should try to reach each other more and try to bridge that gap," Pacoima resident Eddie Kelly said.The carnival goes on all weekend. The hours are Saturday 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.