The Los Angeles Police Department said it would increase security in downtown Los Angeles on New Year's Eve in light of the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.LAPD didn't specify exactly where security had been increased. Officials said there haven't been any credible threats to the greater Los Angeles area.The New York Police Department stated it moved resources into the Meatpacking District and other club-heavy parts of New York City following the attack in Turkey that left at least 35 dead. Officials said there hadn't been any specific threats to New York.Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to descend on Grand Park and the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles for a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music and a spectacular light show.Last year's event drew some 50,000 people to the festivities, and a similar-size crowd is expected to close out 2016 despite a weather forecast that includes possible rain.The park will be enclosed by a perimeter with four entrances, each of which will include a security checkpoint. More than 600 law-enforcement officers and security personnel were assigned to the venue.A massive light show will be projected onto City Hall's facades. The free event is scheduled to end at 1 a.m.