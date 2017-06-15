SOCIETY

LAPD names its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot

LAPD Sgt. Janet Kim is shown after receiving her pilot wings on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department has named its first female Asian-American to become a supervisor pilot in the air support division Thursday.

Sgt. Janet Kim accepted the promotion during her command pilot wings ceremony. It was a particularly momentous occasion for the Asian-American community.

Kim has been with the LAPD for more than 19 years. The Korean-American said it is a dream job for her and she doesn't know how she made it, but she persevered.

"I believe 60 plus sergeants applied for this job. When I turned in that application, I thought, why not? All these years, basically, I worked toward this job. To be given this opportunity to be a part of this team is extraordinary," she said.

She also had inspirational words for anyone who has big dreams, saying "you are more capable than you know."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylapdlos angeles police departmentasian americanhistoryLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
Hundreds rappel down 16-story building in OC
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Prankster fools airport-goers with fake outlet
More Society
Top Stories
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
South LA suspect takes shots at officers
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
Show More
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial struggles to end impasse
Bee swarm invades Huntington Beach home
VIDEO: Passenger hangs from car on NJ expressway
5 SoCal beaches placed on worst beaches list
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos