Local artists took part in a social and political themed exhibition titled "We the People" at the Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk.Works included "The Tweeting Twit," priced at $150 and featured President-elect Donald Trump on a toilet using a phone.Another piece named "U.S. Foreign Affair" depicted Uncle Sam with a hand on a globe towering over foreign characters."I want to be able to convey a feeling of what a lot of people are feeling right now. It's uncertainty," the artist of the work, Paul Torres, said.Artist Nicole Feliciano took a more hopeful approach with a portrait of her friend beside a message urging others to be kind."We're doing the social justice grad program together and every discussion we have in class, she's one of the most powerful women. She always has something very, very inspiring to say and so she's my muse," Feliciano said.A piece titled "After the Riots" created by Qathryn Brehm, quoted Michael Jackson's "Heal the World" above images depicting the L.A. riots."It's a way of putting a language on a feeling and even though it's a language of graphics or a painting, it becomes something that someone else can read and feel," Brehm said.The Art Walk holds an exhibition the second Thursday of every month, featuring different themes.