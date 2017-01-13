  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Local artists take part in political exhibition at Downtown LA Art Walk
EMBED </>More News Videos

In a one night exhibition, artists shared their social and politically themed artwork at the Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Local artists took part in a social and political themed exhibition titled "We the People" at the Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk.

Works included "The Tweeting Twit," priced at $150 and featured President-elect Donald Trump on a toilet using a phone.

Another piece named "U.S. Foreign Affair" depicted Uncle Sam with a hand on a globe towering over foreign characters.

"I want to be able to convey a feeling of what a lot of people are feeling right now. It's uncertainty," the artist of the work, Paul Torres, said.

Artist Nicole Feliciano took a more hopeful approach with a portrait of her friend beside a message urging others to be kind.

"We're doing the social justice grad program together and every discussion we have in class, she's one of the most powerful women. She always has something very, very inspiring to say and so she's my muse," Feliciano said.

A piece titled "After the Riots" created by Qathryn Brehm, quoted Michael Jackson's "Heal the World" above images depicting the L.A. riots.

"It's a way of putting a language on a feeling and even though it's a language of graphics or a painting, it becomes something that someone else can read and feel," Brehm said.

The Art Walk holds an exhibition the second Thursday of every month, featuring different themes.
Related Topics:
societyartpaintdonald trumptwitterriotDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Bush daughters give Obama girls advice in open letter
Fun facts about the number 13
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
More Society
Top Stories
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
Show More
Before/after images illustrate California's drought recovery
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire
Source: Chargers agree to 4-year deal with Anthony Lynn
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
More News
Top Video
Before/after images illustrate California's drought recovery
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
Drought better, but SoCal still needs to conserve water, officials say
More Video