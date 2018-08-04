SOCIETY

Long Beach Repair Cafe helps rescue damaged goods from trash heap

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
If it's broken, don't throw it away. Take it to the Repair Café.



The Long Beach Time Exchange brought in more than 20 volunteers to fix items for free.

Neighbors helped neighbors repair everything from tables and lamps to jewelry and clothing.

Organizers say it helps bring neighbors together and strengthen the community.

Repairing also reduces waste and saves money.

According to the United Nations the world has been throwing away some 20 million to 50 million tons of electronic waste a year.

The United States alone throws away 25 million pounds of textile waste a year.

Repair cafes started in 2009 in Amsterdam.

Today there are more than 1,200 Repair Cafes worldwide in 29 different countries.
