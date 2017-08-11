Hope was running high Friday night as two lottery jackpots topped $350 million.Friday's Mega Millions drawing pushed $400 million, and the Powerball drawing for Saturday was at $356 million.At Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, people were lined up out the door. Whether they were playing for one or a pool of people, many were hoping the Blue Bird luck would rub off on them.A 7-Eleven in Chino Hills was another lottery hot spot, after a couple won a share of the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot in January.While everyone has a dream of what they'd do with all that money, the odds of winning are high. For the Mega Millions, the odds are one in 258 million. For the Powerball, it is even higher at one in 293 million.