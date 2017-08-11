SOCIETY

Lotto fever running high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

EMBED </>More Videos

Hope was running high Friday night as two lottery jackpots topped $350 million. (KABC)

By
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Hope was running high Friday night as two lottery jackpots topped $350 million.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing pushed $400 million, and the Powerball drawing for Saturday was at $356 million.

At Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, people were lined up out the door. Whether they were playing for one or a pool of people, many were hoping the Blue Bird luck would rub off on them.

A 7-Eleven in Chino Hills was another lottery hot spot, after a couple won a share of the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot in January.

While everyone has a dream of what they'd do with all that money, the odds of winning are high. For the Mega Millions, the odds are one in 258 million. For the Powerball, it is even higher at one in 293 million.

Watch Leanne Suter's full report in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymoneylotterypowerballmega millionsu.s. & worldHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Cool Kid Carissa Long helps Orange County's homeless children
7-day planner
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
More Society
Top Stories
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
3 killed in San Diego after Border Patrol chase ends in crash
Driver recounts hit-and-run on 10 Freeway in Rialto
Lamborghini bursts into flames on Irvine road
Ex-US Customs worker charged with assaulting woman at LAX
Family relieved after dad's deportation order thrown out
Show More
Carlos Vela introduced as LAFC's 1st player
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic violence case
Bear takes relaxing dip in Granada Hills pool
More News
Top Video
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Driver recounts hit-and-run on 10 Freeway in Rialto
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
More Video