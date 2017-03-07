SOCIETY

Man still gets down on one knee after car wreck derails proposal plans

Tennessee man proposes in the hospital after car accident. (KTRK)

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (KABC) --
A Tennessee man's proposal is exemplifying the true meaning of love.

Not even a horrible car accident could stop him from getting down on one knee and asking the love of his life to marry him.

The now-viral video was posted by Twitter user Sidney King.

In the footage, the man -- seen wearing a hospital gown and flanked by hospital workers helping him stand -- can be heard telling his girlfriend that his original plan was to propose at church.

That's when he takes out a ring box he had tucked inside his gown and opens it, showing a glimmering engagement ring.

He then begins to get down on one knee. He struggles to find his stance, as the hospital workers and his girlfriend help him. Through it all, his right hand is seen clutching an open box with a ring inside.

He eventually succeeds in getting on his knee, as his girlfriend also kneels down to the floor to meet his gaze.

"Will you marry me?" he asked.

His girlfriend, who was moved to tears, said "yes," as the two hugged.

KTRK-TV contributed to this report.
