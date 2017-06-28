SOCIETY

Man retrieves massive crab from hole

Wildlife enthusiast Beau Greaves dug deep to retrieve the big crab. (Beau Greaves via Storyful)

Beau Greaves wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty to retrieve this big crab.

The wildlife enthusiast submerged his body to pull out the giant black crab from a hole in Queensland, Australia.

Greaves has lots of experience catching crabs but still has had a few unfortunate encounters in the past.

"Been bitten twice, nearly lost a finger and been close to having my wrist crushed," he wrote on Facebook, "but I guess the more you do it the better you get at it."
