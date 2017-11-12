TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas church shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Miguel Zamora has a cross to bear after the Texas church shooting. (KTRK)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas --
A Texas man is on a special mission to pay his respects to the victims of the Texas church shooting.

Miguel Zamora, of New Braunfels, is walking 40 miles to the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs while carrying a large and heavy cross.

He said he hopes to deliver the cross to the church to commemorate the 26 lives lost in the Nov. 5-mass shooting.

MORE: Full list of Texas church shooting victims identified

The cross has 26 stars to represent each of the people killed. It weighs about 150 to 200 pounds, Zamora says.

PHOTOS: Texas church shooting


The man admitted to having reached the point of exhaustion, saying he's tired and his shoulder hurts, but he continues on his journey to make sure Sutherland Springs doesn't grieve alone.

Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
EMBED More News Videos

Memorial for church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs set to open.


Related Topics:
societyTexas church shootingmass shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
Full list of Texas church shooting victims identified
FBI again finds itself unable to unlock a gunman's cellphone
Texas man offers free caskets to church massacre victims
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
More Texas church shooting
SOCIETY
Military members honored for Veterans Day across LA
Tijuana organization provides for deported US veterans
Statue to honor WWI vet planned for LA National Cemetery
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
Preliminary magnitude 7.2 quake strikes Iran-Iraq border
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Man killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspect sought
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
21 kids, 2 adults injured in stairwell collapse in San Diego
Show More
Ford completely revamps Expedition SUV for 2018
LASD deputies walk into South El Monte store, stop robbery in progress
1st awards of the season handed out at Oscar Governors Awards
Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent
Military members honored for Veterans Day across LA
More News
Top Video
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Ford completely revamps Expedition SUV for 2018
More Video