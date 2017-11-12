EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2635350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Memorial for church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs set to open.

A Texas man is on a special mission to pay his respects to the victims of the Texas church shooting.Miguel Zamora, of New Braunfels, is walking 40 miles to the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs while carrying a large and heavy cross.He said he hopes to deliver the cross to the church to commemorate the 26 lives lost in the Nov. 5-mass shooting.The cross has 26 stars to represent each of the people killed. It weighs about 150 to 200 pounds, Zamora says.The man admitted to having reached the point of exhaustion, saying he's tired and his shoulder hurts, but he continues on his journey to make sure Sutherland Springs doesn't grieve alone.