Lotto fever is growing across Southern California and if you haven't done it already, it's time to get your tickets.You have a chance to become a multi-millionaire. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot and Wednesday's Powerball jackpot have both soared to more than $300 million each, and the jackpots are still growing.In fact, it's the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.If you win and take the lump sum, it would be $216 million.