Sorry, mermaids - Disney princess blankets are the new craze sweeping the nation.
Carol Hladik has been crocheting for over 30 years, but recently her creations have been taking off. While she is an expert baby blanket-maker, she recently decided to try her hand at princess-inspired blankets - and you're going to want one.
From the moment I laid eyes on Hladik's handiwork, I knew I needed it in my life. Not only are her creations perfect for cuddling up in for a movie marathon, but they make you look like Disney royalty! What more could a girl ask for?
While Hladik admits her inspiration stems from her love of both blankets and princesses, it's the story behind her hobby is that is truly heartwarming. When her 19-year-old son Andrew, a member of the United States Air Force, was stationed on the other side of the world, she found herself constantly worrying about him.
"What bad thing is going to happen next? Is he going to be deployed? It is terrifying and depressing," Hladik tells Babble. "Disney allows people to escape the reality of a broken world, if even for a little bit. It allows you to be a kid again."
Luckily for us, Hladik found the perfect outlet for both her Disney passion and her anxieties. "I had surgery on my foot that left me on the couch for 5 months with nothing to do besides watch TV and crochet," Hladik tells Babble. While she had made blankets for many people before, she wanted to try and make something fun for herself.
"I had crocheted many mermaid tail blankets, but with a large cast on my foot that wasn't an option," she notes. "I decided to see if I could design a blanket that would make me feel like a princess and began working on the yellow blanket design."
Hladik then shared the photo of her finished blanket in a number of crochet-focused Facebook groups and the response was amazing. "I had people asking for the pattern as well as other designs," she says. "The pattern has been available since February and has surpassed anything I could have ever imagined."
The crocheting queen often has her 15-year-old daughter Lauren model her creations for her, but she also knows how to make toddler-sized versions of the Disney princess blankets. "I can make a toddler-sized yellow blanket in about 4 uninterrupted hours. An adult size takes me 10 to 12 hours," she says.
While the finished blankets are not for sale (how could she possibly meet the demand!), you can purchase the pattern for only $5.50 on Ravelry.
Her favorite feature of the Disney princess blankets? That they leave your hands free to read, change the channel, or grab some popcorn.
Now, who wants to teach us how to crochet?
