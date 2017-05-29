SOCIETY

Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days

EMBED </>More Videos

For most climbing enthusiasts, scaling Mount Everest once is the achievement of a lifetime. Anshu Jamsenpa, a 38-year-old mother of two, did it twice in less than a week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
KATHMANDU, Nepal (KABC) --
For most climbing enthusiasts, scaling Mount Everest once is the achievement of a lifetime. Anshu Jamsenpa, a 38-year-old mother of two, did it twice in less than a week.

Jamsenpa, of India, set the record for the fastest double ascent of Mount Everest, making her the first woman in the world to reach Earth's highest peak twice in five days.

She beat a record set by a Nepali woman, Chhurim Sherpa, who made the dual ascent in seven days in 2011.

Jamsenpa, who is from India's mountainous northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, climbed Everest along its southeast ridge route on May 16. She then repeated the feat on May 21.

A motivational speaker and mountaineering trainer, she said confidence in herself helped her push through the pain and fatigue.

"I always believe that, you know, you can do whatever you think, you know, you can achieve whatever is there in your mind. The only thing is that you have to be ready to face all the pain and all the obstacles - that was there in my mind and that's how I like it," she said.

Both ascents will be certified by the Nepali government this week, officials said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmt. everestmountainsrecord
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Memorial Day by the numbers
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
More Society
Top Stories
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida
Trump hails heroes at Arlington National Cemetery
1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting
6.6 earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi island
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
Show More
Stars talk about ABC's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'
'Suspicious' fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
Boy flies off slide at Bay Area water park
Mailbox camera captures alleged Hollywood Hills thieves in action
More than 150 firefighters battle brush fire above Brentwood
More News
Top Video
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting
'Suspicious' fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
More Video