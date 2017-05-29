Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days

For most climbing enthusiasts, scaling Mount Everest once is the achievement of a lifetime. Anshu Jamsenpa, a 38-year-old mother of two, did it twice in less than a week.Jamsenpa, of India, set the record for the fastest double ascent of Mount Everest, making her the first woman in the world to reach Earth's highest peak twice in five days.She beat a record set by a Nepali woman, Chhurim Sherpa, who made the dual ascent in seven days in 2011.Jamsenpa, who is from India's mountainous northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, climbed Everest along its southeast ridge route on May 16. She then repeated the feat on May 21.A motivational speaker and mountaineering trainer, she said confidence in herself helped her push through the pain and fatigue."I always believe that, you know, you can do whatever you think, you know, you can achieve whatever is there in your mind. The only thing is that you have to be ready to face all the pain and all the obstacles - that was there in my mind and that's how I like it," she said.Both ascents will be certified by the Nepali government this week, officials said.