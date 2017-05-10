SOCIETY

Mother's Day has special meaning for TSA officer whose son survived LAX shooting rampage

Transportation Security Administration Officer Faye May and her son, Officer Tony Grigsby, are seen at Los Angeles International Airport. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Faye May's adult son was wounded nearly four years ago when a gunman opened fire at Los Angeles International Airport. She has a lot to be thankful for as Mother's Day approaches.

May and her son Tony Grigsby are co-workers, both employed by the Transportation Security Administration at Los Angeles International Airport.

"He's just my baby," May said. "I'm proud of him. I've always been proud of him."

Faye has worked for the TSA since 2007. Her son joined the agency in 2004.

On Nov. 1, 2013, they experienced firsthand just how dangerous their careers can be.

"No matter what job you have -- especially when you deal with the public -- it's dangerous," May said.

Grigsby was one of the TSA officers wounded in the LAX shooting rampage that left fellow TSA Officer Gerardo Hernandez dead.

"I remember on that day, it was a lot of mayhem, a lot of confusion," Grigsby said.

It's a day that has changed Grigsby's outlook on life and work -- though he refuses to be a victim.

"In life, things are going to happen to you, but you've got to move forward," he said.

May said the incident "made me appreciate my kids a little bit more, knowing that I can lose them."

"I guess before I never thought about it," she added.

Not only is Grigsby back at work, he's his mother's supervisor. She said those roles change back at home -- especially on Mother's Day.

"That's my day," she said. "That's the day my kids spoil me."

Grigsby said he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I've been through a lot of things in my life," he noted. "I can always depend on her."
