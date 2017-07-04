SOCIETY

Navy wounded warriors give emotional answers about the meaning of Independence Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Navy wounded warrior athletes shared what the Fourth of July means to them. (U.S. Navy)

39 Navy Wounded Warrior athletes who are competing in the Department of Defense Warrior Games had the chance to share what the Fourth of July means to them.

Many of the competitors held back tears as they gave heartfelt answers about pride, honor and brotherhood as reasons why they celebrate Independence Day.

The Navy, in partnership with the city of Chicago, is hosting this year's event, which marks the first time the games have been held off a military location.
