There wasn't a dry eye in the place as a couple, who battled cancer together, finally tied the knot.Ashley Wood was understandably emotional as she walked down the aisle in Deptford Township, New Jersey.Waiting for her was Kevin Sochanchak.The two have been together for 11 years.This story started when the couple won an all-expenses paid wedding from the owners of Adelphia Restaurant as part of a contest.However, their marriage plans were derailed when Wood was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011.Three years later, Sochanchak was diagnosed with stage four stomach and esophageal cancer and only given six months to live.Now, after en extremely difficult stretch of cancer therapies, they're finally married.Sochanchak said his dream of marrying Wood is what got him through his toughest days.