New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita has built a new memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers.The monument was unveiled by gold star families during an emotional ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall Wednesday.Ed Colley and his wife are mourning the deaths of two sons who served their country."The English language doesn't have anything close enough to explain what it is we do feel, the loss of our sons," said Colley.Fifty-thousand dollars was raised to build the memorial. The community effort was led by Vietnam War veteran Bill Reynolds.It gives families and veterans a place to gather and remember those who died in combat.Veterans were joined by citizens and political leaders in expressing their gratitude during the ceremony.California Assemblymember Dante Acosta said, "The most honorable thing that I can say about my life is that I am a gold star father."The memorial includes the names of every one of the Santa Clarita Valley residents who lost their lives fighting for freedom.The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute from the President Ronald Reagan Marine Corps League.