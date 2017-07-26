SOCIETY

Newlyweds trade in traditional wedding cake for piñata instead

EMBED </>More Videos

A California couple decides to skip the wedding cake and instead smashes a wedding cake shaped piñata. (The Quail & The Dove Wedding Films )

Los Angeles couple Karen Chan and Clayton Lee didn't want to follow the norm when they tied to knot, so they decided to smash tradition in the form of a piñata shaped like a wedding cake..

In front of approximately 180 guests at La Chureya, a luxury villa in Palm Springs, California, the couple took turns whacking the piñata until Mexican treats, bubble blowers, party poppers, and little booze filled chocolates came pouring out.

"It was also an act of semi-rebellion against traditions. We just wanted to do our own thing," Lee said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingpartyfeel goodwatercoolerfun stuff
Load Comments
SOCIETY
This app lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'
Florida teen wins $500 a week for life in lottery
Meet the baby born with an amazing head of hair
What is a 'sloth sleepover' like?
More Society
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
VIDEO: CA dad accused of abandoning newborn at strip mall
Celebs, others condemn Trump's transgender military ban
Helium tanker overturns in crash on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Man sought in connection with possible string of OC robberies
Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on I-5 in Gorman
Show More
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obamacare
Protesters call for ICE to release detained pastor
This app lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'
Pet boa gets trapped inside SoCal man's truck
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on I-5 in Gorman
More Video