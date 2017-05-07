  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Nicki Minaj offers to help a dozen fans pay college expenses

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicki Minaj took a break from prepping for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album by offering to help fans pay off college tuition, student loans, and other educational expenses, ABC News reports.

It started with a contest to join the rapper at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, in which fans had to tweet Minaj using the hashtag, #NickiBBMAs.

When one fan suggested that the "Starships" rapper instead pay their college tuition, Minaj responded to the challenge.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she tweeted around midnight Saturday. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"



Minaj initially had one stipulation -- her fans had to have a 4.0 grade-point average. "If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she wrote to one person.


But when the rapper learned a follower needed only $3,000 to cover the cost of three classes, she agreed. She wrote to that person, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"


She told a person who posted a screenshot of a bill for $1,069, "Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info."



Minaj ended her charity spree with a simple tweet: "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."
She added that she'll "do some more in a month or 2."



ABC News reached out to a rep for Minaj, but has yet to hear back.
Related Topics:
societytuitionentertainmentbuzzworthytrending
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Eye on L.A. looks at the shops and sights of Ventura Boulevard
Son invites father with cancer to take part in graduation
Volunteers greet people flying into LA w/ big welcome signs
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Society
Top Stories
Spring storm brings winter weather to SoCal
Man arrested for fatal sucker punch on SoCal father of 5 in Las Vegas
Cinco de Mayo promotion featuring border wall, green card slammed as insensitive
Man killed in Corona hit-and-run
Fire breaks out in Mar Vista strip mall
Spring storm brings heavy rains, snow to SoCal
Missing Indiana inmate found hiding in ceiling of prison
Show More
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidency, prime minister says
Young mountain lion found in Chatsworth garden center
Redondo Beach community mourns girl killed by bus
San Diego police fatally shoot 15-year-old boy in school parking lot
Man swings sword at pedestrians, police in Times Square
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos