Orange County food bank looking for summer donations

During summer food bank donations can fall short, but the need is greater than ever at places like the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County. (KABC)

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County helps feed over 200,000 people each year - but it's still not enough.

During the summer, donations can fall short because people are out of town, or they're not thinking about the needy to the same degree they do during the holidays.

"Here in Orange County most people are shocked and surprised to learn that over 300,000 people are at risk of going hungry," said food bank CEO Nicole Suydam. "So the need is really year-round."

The food bank needs nutritious nonperishable items, such as canned fruits and vegetables. And with kids out of school and not receiving free-and-reduced-price meals, there is also a need for peanut butter and cereal.

Even with the food bank's work, there are still more than 115,000 hungry people in Orange County that the agency can't serve.

Second Harvest hopes to change this by inspiring more people to donate and help close the meal gap.
