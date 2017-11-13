  • LIVE VIDEO Closing arguments in Palmdale beating death trial
Brea man to make history by riding Cars Land ride at California Adventure for 10,000th time

A Brea man is set to make history by riding Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure for the 10,000th time. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
There are Disney fans and then there are Disney fanatics. Jon Hale of Brea falls into the second category.

Hale is set to make history on Monday by riding the Radiator Springs Racers ride in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure for the 10,000th time.

In 2014, Hale hit the 2,000 mark.

The ride is special to him because it reminds him of the success of his weight-loss journey.

Here are a few of his stats: Since Hale's first ride in 2012, he's been on the ride on 760 different days for an average of about 13 rides per day.
