SOCIETY

Anaheim White House owner continues to give back to kids despite charred business

EMBED </>More News Videos

Just days after a fire tore through the Anaheim White House Restaurant, owner and chef Sir Bruno Serato went back to work and made food for children in need. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Just days after a fire tore through the Anaheim White House Restaurant, owner and chef Bruno Serato went back to work and made food for children in need.

"When you are a mentor for people, when you have love for people, you cannot let them down," he said.

Serato's landmark restaurant went up in flames early Saturday morning. Firefighters put it out in 30 minutes, but more than $1 million in damage was already done.

Officials said some of the structure can still be saved.

With his restaurant closed indefinitely, Serato set his priorities in order: feeding hungry kids, getting his employees jobs and then himself.

Dozens of restaurants have opened their kitchens to him. On Monday, he worked at the Highway 39 Event Center.

"You know when he feeds 2,000 kids every single day that it's precious to him. He's got the biggest heart in the world," Michael Keener, with the center, said.

Serato feeds children in need through the charity Caterina's Club, which is named after his late mother. He said serving up his famous pasta brought some joy back.

Serato received an outpouring of support, especially on a GoFundMe page set up to help rebuild the White House. Other people are planning a fundraiser for him on Feb. 20.

He sends his thanks and a message to the community.

"We need to stand up to give courage to everybody. I want to give love and courage to everybody," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities said it could be weeks or even months before the definitive cause or origin is found.
Related Topics:
societycommunityrestaurantcharitychildrenbuilding firebusinessAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Toddler gets kidney donation from parents' former classmate
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Eye on L.A. gives you a list of must-do things in the city
More Society
Top Stories
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Crews urge preparedness after deadly hiking trip
Show More
NASA images show Saturn rings up close
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old dachshund mix named Daisy
Study finds cold weather can increase swelling, pain in joints
Lingering showers causes soggy morning commute
President Trump's travel ban faces biggest legal test yet
More News
Top Video
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
Crews urge preparedness after deadly hiking trip
More Video