OC teen w/ autism creates 'Ausome Sauce' at local restaurant

An Orange County teenager with autism developed his own "Ausome" sauce and is now sharing the flavors with others.Julen Ucar can't hide his love for food, and the high school senior would tell you he feels most comfortable when he is creating new things in the kitchen.Every Wednesday, Julen heads to Ways and Means Oyster House in Huntington Beach. There, he makes two flavors of his Ausome Sauce for the restaurant. Because Julen has autism, he's named his sauces in that unique way.It's also part of why he has inspired everyone around him with his passion and gift for cooking."We work with him and see what he does and how somebody with autism can be great at something is really amazing," executive chef Danny Allen said.The restaurant not only uses the Ausome Sauce on two of their most popular dishes - it bottles and sells it. A portion of the profit goes toward helping other kids with autism."I think it's fantastic to be able to give back to the community and to promote people like Julen and be able to make things work for them," general manager Barbara Holder said.The partnership came after Julen's mother met with the owner. She hopes her son can be an example for others.Julen will continue making the sauces, and his future plans are no surprise to anyone who knows him."(I'm) going to go to OCC and going to go to the culinary arts program," he said.