SOCIETY

Arizona auctioneer discovers Jackson Pollock painting worth millions

EMBED </>More Videos

An auctioneer makes an incredible discovery inside a garage in Arizona worth millions. (jlevines.com)

An auctioneer in Arizona believes he has discovered an original painting by the legendary Jackson Pollock and says his evidence is "bulletproof."

The painting had been sitting inside a garage for years but now it is expected to sell for an estimated $10-15 million when it goes up for auction on June 20.

Josh Levine, owner and founder of J. Levine Auction & Appraisal LLC, said his company came across the painting when they were called out to perform appraisals for an estate sale in Sun City, Ariz.


Jenifer Gordon (Walker), the owner of the painting by Jackson Pollock.
SOURCE: jlevines.com

Much of the artwork belonged to the homeowner's sister, Jenifer Gordon (Walker), a noted New York socialite who could be seen with the city's rich and famous throughout her life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartbuzzworthyauction
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
Baby hippo reunited with mom
LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday
More Society
Top Stories
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Pedestrian, 64, killed after struck by truck in Wilmington
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday
Show More
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting, crash
Sun Valley wrestling coach accused of sex assaults of students
More News
Top Video
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
More Video