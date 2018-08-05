SOCIETY

Over 300 turn out for Dick Fitzgerald 2-Mile Beach Run in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. --
More than 300 runners turned out for the Dick Fitzgerald 2-Mile Beach Run in Hermosa Beach.


The event is one of the first events at the International Surf Festival. The Mira Costa track and cross-country teams put on the event with proceeds benefiting the programs.

The race started at the Hermosa Beach Pier and went 1 mile to Longfellow Tower, before heading back.

The first half of the race was in soft sand with the return being along the water's edge on hard-packed sand.

The race is open to all ages and all skill levels. It is named after Dick Fitzgerald, who helped start the International Surf Festival.
