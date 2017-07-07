SOCIETY

Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate

Photo of purporting pierced baby sparks debate (KTRK)

A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.

Enedina Vance posted the photo of her six-month-old daughter on Facebook.

At first glance, it appears she has a diamond stud pierced to one of her dimples.

However, the stud is actually pasted on in the photo. It's not real.

The photo has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook, and has sparked sharp debate.

On one side, there are those who thought the piercing was real. Vance said she's received death threats and other hateful messages from people. She also claimed people filed police reports against her.

Others, though, appeared to understand what Vance said she was trying to promote.

Vance called herself a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children. She said the photo was meant to spark discussion on the topic.

