NEW YORK --A photo of a boy kissing the casket of his father is touching the hearts of many across the world.
The images were captured by New York photographer Damian Battinelli and posted on his Facebook page.
In the photos, 12-year-old Brian Falb Jr. is saying his final goodbye to his father, Brian Falb Sr.
Battinelli wrote on his Facebook page that he made the post to help tell Brian's story.
Falb Sr. died after a battle with cancer.
During his time a New York State Trooper, he was assigned to the World Trade Center site after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.