Planes of Fame Airshow at Chino Airport threatened by lawsuit

The Planes of Fame Airshow at the Chino Airport set for May has been threatened by legal action aimed at stopping the popular event.A group of tenants from the Chino Airport filed the lawsuit citing an obstruction of property and financial losses."Even last year we had some issues and we spent a lot of time coming up with something that would be agreeable and we thought everything was fine," said Steve Hinton, the president of Planes of Fame Air Museum.A judge will decide the future of the aircraft show during a hearing scheduled on April 20.