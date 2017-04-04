SOCIETY

Planes of Fame Airshow at Chino Airport threatened by lawsuit

The Planes of Fame Airshow in Chino has been threatened by a lawsuit filed by tenants of the Chino Airport.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Planes of Fame Airshow at the Chino Airport set for May has been threatened by legal action aimed at stopping the popular event.

A group of tenants from the Chino Airport filed the lawsuit citing an obstruction of property and financial losses.

"Even last year we had some issues and we spent a lot of time coming up with something that would be agreeable and we thought everything was fine," said Steve Hinton, the president of Planes of Fame Air Museum.

A judge will decide the future of the aircraft show during a hearing scheduled on April 20.

