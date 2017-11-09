Santa's Village in Lake Arrowhead opened Thursday and was ready to spread holiday cheer.The popular venue, which is officially called SkyPark at Santa's Village, was already sold out for the day.The ice skating rink returned, along with a climbing tower, train, restaurants, shops and Old Saint Nick himself.This year, a kids' play area has been added to the spot.Officials said after las year's success, visitors are advised to buy tickets online before making a trip out to the popular Christmas spot.