SOCIETY

Popular SkyPark at Santa's Village opens for the holiday season

A gingerbread house at SkyPark at Santa's Village is shown in a file photo. (KABC)

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa's Village in Lake Arrowhead opened Thursday and was ready to spread holiday cheer.

The popular venue, which is officially called SkyPark at Santa's Village, was already sold out for the day.

The ice skating rink returned, along with a climbing tower, train, restaurants, shops and Old Saint Nick himself.

This year, a kids' play area has been added to the spot.

Officials said after las year's success, visitors are advised to buy tickets online before making a trip out to the popular Christmas spot.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaysanta claustheme parkfamilycommunityLake ArrowheadSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
LA street vendors continue to push for permit system
New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita
Pay It Forward Finalist: School worker donates items for students
More Society
Top Stories
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
Woman brutally murdered after turning down marriage proposal
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman after changing her tire
CA NAACP says 'Star-Spangled Banner' needs to be replaced
NorCal tourism industry struggles to lure visitors back after deadly fires
Driver crashes into pole in OC after being shot, causes outage
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Show More
Mayor Keisha? Ethnic names no obstacle for black candidates
Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'
LA street vendors continue to push for permit system
3 shot, wounded on Skid Row in DTLA
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos