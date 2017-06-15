SOCIETY

Prankster fools airport-goers with fake outlet

EMBED </>More Videos

Prankster David McDonald passed the time at an airport with a sticker he made himself. (David McDonald|Shutterstock)

One prankster discovered that all he needs to get a few good laughs at an airport is a sticker that looks like an outlet.

David McDonald set up the sticker when he was traveling from Miami to London on Wednesday, and more than one gullible fellow traveler fell for it.

"At first, people were mad, then confused and then [they] laughed," he told ABC News. "After I was done video taping, I told them what I did and they all laughed and we acted like nothing happened and waited for the next person to try it."


McDonald, a customer service rep who works with graphic designers, said the idea came from a conversation with co-workers about the scarcity of outlets at airports.

He took the sticker down when he left, but that's not the end of this prank. McDonald plans to do it again, and he's even selling them.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprankfunny videou.s. & worldair travelwatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
A fraud that will rock your world: OC toll road boulder a fake
Women's swimsuit looks like man's hairy chest
Baby born in grocery store takes produce photo shoot
More Society
Top Stories
Firefighters battle 50-acre blaze in Banning
Inglewood OKs negotiations for new Clippers arena
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
LA moves closer to replacing Columbus Day
Music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Father of student freed by North Korea calls son's return bittersweet
Show More
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
Man arrested in assault of girl at Hesperia Golden Corral
These police puppies are impossibly cute
Family recreates teen mom's graduation photo 17 years later
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
More News
Top Video
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
LA moves closer to replacing Columbus Day
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
More Video