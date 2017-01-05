#ABC7EYEWITNESS

Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
Unable to leave his home due to a malfunctioning van, Loma Linda resident Phillip Campbell had a YouCaring fundraising page set up for him by his assistant. (KABC)

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Quadruple amputee Phillip Campbell was left trapped inside his van after his wheelchair lift broke down.

After being helped, the 57-year-old Loma Linda resident now spends his days at home unable to leave and run errands as he used to.

"I am stuck which is a little annoying," Campbell said.

Three decades ago, he was in a car crash where he suffered third, fourth and fifth-degree burns.

He has since used his knowledge about his disability to teach others.

"I talk to medical students. I talk to doctors and services," Campbell explained.

His attendant, Nancy Hampton, set up a YouCaring page to raise money for a new van. She reached out to friends for help and they contacted ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

"He's doing OK. I just don't want it to start affecting him emotionally," Hampton said.

It will cost an estimated $45,000 to replace the van with a lift, not including modifications.

Campbell hoped a new vehicle would help him reconnect with others.

"It's just socialization. Feeling normal is something that you really need if you're going to feel human," Campbell said.
