Red panda named Sunny goes missing from zoo in Virginia

A red panda has gone missing from a zoo in Norfolk, Virginia.Zookeepers said "Sunny" was last seen Monday at closing time. Workers at the Virginia zoo were using thermal cameras to look for her, hoping Sunny was somewhere inside the zoo. They were also warning neighbors to avoid Sunny if they saw her.According to the zoo, red pandas are not considered to be aggressive, but like any wild animal, members of the public should not touch, feed or try to catch them, since their behavior can be unpredictable.