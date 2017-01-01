SOCIETY

Rose Parade float honors 49 victims of Pulse nightclub shooting
A float will honor the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando during the 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade. (KABC)

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
As floats for the Rose Parade had their finishing touches applied, volunteers finished work on a display that honors the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Within the warehouse of Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale sat artistic displays featuring everything from dragons and castles, to Olympic dreams and even bouquets adorned with onions.

But one float in particular has a deep sentimental meaning within its work as it will honor the victims killed in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

MORE: 1,500 officers expected at Rose Parade, Rose Bowl in Pasadena

"This float will have a sea of 49 white stars made out of white coconut at the front end of the float over a sea of 15,000 red freedom roses," Ged Kenslea with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation explained. "This is very important to speak out against the stigma and homophobia and discrimination that gave rise or contributed to this terrible tragedy."

Three survivors of the attack will ride on the float during the parade on Monday.
