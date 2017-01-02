Rose Parade revelers camped out all night in Pasadena, waiting to see 40 flowered floats in stunning detail on Monday.The sidewalks along Colorado Boulevard served as a temporary campsite Sunday night. Families, both local and tourists, were spending the night bundled up with blankets and on air mattresses in order to have an up-close view of the floats.The 128th Rose Parade will feature floats built with this year's theme in mind: "Echoes of Success." Floats will wow the spectators watching in Pasadena and the millions watching on television across the country.It was the first time Iliana Alpirez and her family camped out. They went prepared with duraflame logs to stay warm."Twenty years in this country and always wanted to do it. Every year, every year...and I was like, 'I'm going. Whoever wants to come is more than welcome' - and everybody's here," Alpirez said with a smile.Many said the cold, wet weather will all be worth it once the Rose Parade kicks off.ABC7's live coverage of the Rose Parade beings at 8 a.m.