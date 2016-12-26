SOCIETY

Santa Anita Park kicks off its winter season
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
On Monday, the day after Christmas, many people were headed to the horse races in Santa Anita Park for the winter season kick-off.

The day marks the 80th winter season, which runs through July. More than 35,000 people were expected through the gates.

The first 5,000 kids under the age of 12 were expected to receive a free plush horse on opening day.

Doors were set to open at noon for the first horse race.

